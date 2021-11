Updated on: November 05, 2021 22:28 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who is spreading misinformation about Muslims not being allowed to offer namaz in India?

After the Gurugram administration withdrew permission for namaz at eight of the 37 designated sites in the city, Hindu group Sanyukt Hindu Sangarsh Samiti on Friday conducted Govardhan Puja on what used to be a designated namaz site in Sector 12. How true are the claims of Muslims not being allowed to offer namaz in India? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.