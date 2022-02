Updated on: February 10, 2022 22:53 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : What voting trends in first phase of UP assembly polls show?

PM Modi tells Saharanpur rally, those who were behind riots in western UP are waiting to make a comeback. Protests by Muslims in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Aligarh Muslim University over hijab issue. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.