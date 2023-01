Updated on: January 24, 2023 23:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What Rahul Gandhi Says on Digvijaya Singh's Remarks

Nowadays there is ruckus in Sanatan Dharma regarding superstition. Who are the real superstars of Sanatan Dharma? Remember that picture when cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav attended the Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal. Remember that picture when Virat Kohli goes to a guru's ashram in Vrindavan and bows down.