Published on: December 28, 2021 23:08 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | What PM Modi said in Kanpur about recovery of huge cash from Piyush Jain

Today PM modi took a direct jibe on his biggest competitor in UP, Samajwadi Party . He indirectly blamed SP stating that opposition wants credit for every project that Yogi government completed, why are they not coming forward to take credit of this(referring to raid on Piyush Jain) .