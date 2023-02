Updated on: February 24, 2023 23:26 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : What is the strategy of Amrit Pal Singh ?

Thousands of supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Jathedar Amritpal attacked the Ajnala police station in Jab on Thursday. Still the police did not take any action. Amritpal is pro-Khalistan. Questions are being raised on the inaction of the police.