Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat: What has happened so far in the investigation of the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash?
The black box of the Dreamliner aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad has been recovered today. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has officially begun its investigation into the cause of the crash. Experts from the United States and the United Kingdom have also arrived in Ahmedabad
