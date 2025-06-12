- News
- Aaj Ki Baat: What happened to Air India plane at altitude of 625 feet?
Aaj Ki Baat
A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire on Thursday moments after takeoff, possibly killing 141 on board in one of the country’s worst air disasters. So far only one person has been confirmed to
