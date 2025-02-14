Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: What explanation did the college give on the ragging of junior students in Kerala?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: February 13, 2025 23:28 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What explanation did the college give on the ragging of junior students in Kerala?

Today, a video of ragging in a college has surfaced from Kottayam, Kerala. Seeing the torture of first year students in a nursing college and hearing their screams, the soul will tremble.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement