Updated on: April 04, 2023 23:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : West Bengal political heat, BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of inciting riots

Political heat in West Bengal.... After the violence that erupted after Ram Navami in some cities of Bengal, the situation is now under control. However, last night, stones were again hurled at Rishada railway station in Hooghly. But there have been no new reports of violence since this morning...