Updated on: August 13, 2021 6:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Watch video of how a lady marshal was manhandled by MPs inside Rajya Sabha

Amidst the Opposition's charge of manhandling their MPs in Rajya Sabha, a video has surfaced that shows protesting MPs jostling with the marshals on the floor of the Upper House. The over 2-minute video shows Opposition MPs shouting slogans and trying to climb onto a table even as marshals try to prevent them from doing so.