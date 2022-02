Updated on: February 21, 2022 23:12 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Was Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Shivmogga, Karnataka for anti-hijab protest?

Amit Shah lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi for saying “terrorism is a meaningless issue”. Ground report, 250-300 bodies still being buried daily in Prayagraj on banks of Ganga. Watch exclusive report on the same in this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.