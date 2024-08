Updated on: August 07, 2024 23:04 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Vinesh Phogat disqualified after weight gained by 100 gm

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday made a statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Olympics, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House.