Updated on: March 08, 2023 23:52 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: होली के रंग में सराबोर दिखे राजनाथ सिंह?

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here. Raimondo is currently on a visit to India. She was accorded a warm welcome by Singh at his residence.