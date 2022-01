Updated on: January 28, 2022 22:32 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : UP CM Yogi in door-to-door campaign describes SP’s ‘red cap’ as ‘red alert’

Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘I wear a red cap and also carry a red cloth in my pocket for farmers’ . Videos of protesters trying to prevent candidates from entering villages of western UP.Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.