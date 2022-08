Published on: August 09, 2022 9:26 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Turmoil in Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav mobilize party MLAs

Amid talks of a possible split between Janata Dal (United) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of all party MPs and MLAs on Tuesday at 11 am. Will the regime change in Bihar? Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.