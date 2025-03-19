- News
Aaj Ki Baat: Trump fulfilled his promise to bring Sunita back…How did Musk's SpaceX make it possible?
Aaj Ki Baat: Trump fulfilled his promise to bring Sunita back…How did Musk’s SpaceX make it possible?
These are the visuals from the moment when Sunita Williams returned to Earth after 286 days… Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore landed on the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST, after spending 9 months and 13 days in space.
