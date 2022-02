Updated on: February 11, 2022 22:38 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Tension over Muslim girl students wearing ‘hijab’ spreads across Karnataka

Hijab seems to have become a major controversy in India. What began as a ban on the attire in Udupi's schools, has now become a major row. Even Malegaon witnessed 'Hijab Day' today. Who should be regarded responsible for the entire row? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.