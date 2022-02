Updated on: February 08, 2022 23:25 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Tension over Muslim girl students wearing ‘hijab’ spreads across Karnataka

Amid the Karnataka hijab controversy, a video has surfaced where a Muslim girl wearing hijab is accosted and surrounded by a saffron scarf-clad mob while she was entering her college. Why has Karnataka become a new warring ground and controversy over Muslim girls wearing hijab? Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.