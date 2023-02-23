Friday, February 24, 2023
     
  5. Aaj Ki Baat : Supreme Court Orders Interim Bail For Congress Leader Pawan Khera

Updated on: February 23, 2023 23:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Supreme Court Orders Interim Bail For Congress Leader Pawan Khera

The Supreme Court Thursday directed a court in Dwarka to grant interim bail to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was arrested by the Assam Police from the Delhi airport earlier today.
