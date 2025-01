Updated on: January 08, 2025 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Stir over 'Sheeshmahal', political slugfest hits streets

After the announcement of elections, a fierce battle was seen between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi today because the blame game over the bungalow has become the biggest issue of politics ahead of the crucial elections in the national capital. The slugfest over the bung