Updated on: December 03, 2024 22:43 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Shinde removed speed breaker...made way for Fadnavis

Today the way for the formation of government in Maharashtra has been cleared...the last speed breaker has also ended...today Eknath Shinde said that all is well...Eknath Shinde has recovered...his health. Everything is fine...and the mood too...