Aaj Ki Baat: Seven patients in 3 states get new lease of life from dead Surat woman

Just before midnight on Sunday their prayers were answered when the family of a 46-year-old brain-dead woman from a Surat village decided to donate her organs. Kamini Patel, a resident Timbarva (Sankli) in Bardoli taluka, gave a new lease of life not only to the 31-year-old woman Covid-19 survivor from Maharashtra but also to six others.