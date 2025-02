Updated on: February 12, 2025 23:11 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Rs 50 crore dip in Mahakumbh...amazing pictures from Prayagraj

These are the pictures of Mahakumbh today at 5 am.... Since today was the bath of Maghi Purnima... hence a large number of devotees had reached the Melakshetra at Brahmamuhurta itself to take a dip in the Sangam...