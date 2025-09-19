- News
- Video
- Aaj Ki Baat
- Aaj Ki Baat : Rahul Gandhi's "bomb" had no impact; the Election Commission is no pushover!
Aaj Ki Baat
Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat : Rahul Gandhi's "bomb" had no impact; the Election Commission is no pushover!
Today, Rahul Gandhi once again tried to smear the Election Commission. He attempted to target the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, yet again. However, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he would unleash a "hydrogen bomb" (referring to his accusations).
Advertisement
Advertisement