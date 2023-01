Updated on: January 18, 2023 17:30 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Rahul Gandhi raised big questions on BJP's claims | Rahul Gandhi | PM Modi | Congress

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and Congress have already begun to flex their muscles by carrying out road shows and strategy meetings. On Monday, PM Modi led a small road show at the beginning of BJP national executive meet, while the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Rajul Gandhi continues