Updated on: February 16, 2022 23:31 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Punjab CM Channi makes caustic remarks about people from UP, Bihar, as Priyanka Gandhi claps

Addressing an election event on Tuesday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Channi said 'don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab'. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen clapping to the remark, which now seems to have given rise to a major political controversy. BJP is slamming the grand old party for the same. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.