Updated on: June 05, 2023 23:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Protesting wrestlers resumed job after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah

Wrestlers Meet Amit Shah: The effect of the government's talks with the wrestlers agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was visible today. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined their respective duties.