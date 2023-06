Updated on: June 07, 2023 23:08 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Probe to conclude by June 15; WFI chief poll by June 30, says Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that he aussured protesting wrestlers that the probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be concluded by June 15 and a fresh election of the Wrestler Federation of India will take place by June 30.