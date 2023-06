Updated on: June 26, 2023 23:21 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: 'PoK is, was and will remain part of India' says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Seeing the situation in Pakistan, today Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that very soon Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will be found in India... Today at the National Security Conclave in Jammu, Rajnath discussed the country's security, border management and challenges from neighboring countries.