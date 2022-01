Updated on: January 31, 2022 23:53 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | PM Modi attacks Akhilesh Yadav in first virtual rally by mentioning 'Nakli Samajwad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying five years ago muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the state, Modi said during the previous government when Western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.