Updated on: May 12, 2023 23:33 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Pakistan's court with law or with Imran?

Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan. Imran Khan has reached his home. But now Pakistan's government and courts are face to face regarding Imran Khan and there has been a rift in Pakistan's army. Action has started against those military commanders and officers in Pakistan.