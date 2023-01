Updated on: January 11, 2023 23:06 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Owaisi slams Mohan Bhagwat, Why is the opposition afraid of RSS Chief's statement

Hitting back at Mohan Bhagwat who had said that 'Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,' AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned RSS’s ideology. Who is Mohan to give Muslims 'permission' to live in India or follow our faith, Owaisi asked.