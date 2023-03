Updated on: March 14, 2023 0:08 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song Award at Oscars 2023

It’s a historic win for India at Oscars ,2023 with ‘Natu Natu’ winning the Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won best documentary short film award. While India shined bright at 95th Academy Awards, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s performance