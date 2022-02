Updated on: February 17, 2022 23:34 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Muslim outfit PFI holds ‘Unity March’ in Rajasthan, Kerala, Bengal, TN over ‘hijab’ issue

PFI held 'Unity March' in Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu today over Hijab Controversy. But are such protests targeted at PM Modi and CM Yogi in the election season. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.