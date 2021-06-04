Aaj Ki Baat | IndiaTV Investigation: Covid vaccines being wasted in Rajasthan on a large scale
Aaj Ki Baat: Lab staff checking visitors on Uttarakhand border caught using used RT-PCR testing kits
Aaj Ki Baat: How fake WhatsApp msgs in names of doctors, Nobel laureate are creating ‘vaccine fear’ in villages
Recommended Video
Aaj Ki Baat | IndiaTV Investigation: Covid vaccines being wasted in Rajasthan on a large scale
Aaj Ki Baat: Lab staff checking visitors on Uttarakhand border caught using used RT-PCR testing kits
Aaj Ki Baat: How fake WhatsApp msgs in names of doctors, Nobel laureate are creating ‘vaccine fear’ in villages
TOP 9 News: UP govt running massive COVID-19 vaccination drive
Top News
Latest News