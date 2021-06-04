Saturday, June 05, 2021
     
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Mosques in UP towns give call to people to get themselves vaccinated

Aaj Ki Baat: Mosques in UP towns give call to people to get themselves vaccinated

People turn up in large numbers for Covid vaccination in Kashmir valley. People in Muslim-dominated localities of Delhi, Gujarat still showing vaccine hesitancy. for more Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on india tv.
Aaj Ki Baat UP Mosques Covid Vaccination Kashmir Valley Muslim Delhi Gujarat Rajat Sharma

