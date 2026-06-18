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- Aaj Ki Baat: Modi-Trump's incredible chemistry, what happened behind the scenes?
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Aaj Ki Baat: Modi-Trump's incredible chemistry, what happened behind the scenes?
During the G7 summit, PM Modi met with President Trump. Both leaders met with great enthusiasm. President Trump broke all records in praising Modi. He described him as a tremendous leader, a friend of friends, the world's toughest negotiator, the coolest leader, and even an angel.
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