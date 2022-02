Updated on: February 08, 2022 11:00 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi for saying India is not a nation, but a Union of States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a no holds barred attack at the Congress party while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha. PM Modi hit out at the Congress party saying its policy is of 'divide and rule' adding it has become the leader of 'tukde-tukde' gang.