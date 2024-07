Updated on: July 03, 2024 22:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Massive Opposition Ruckus As Rahul Gandhi Directs MPs To Troop Into Well In Lok Sabha

The opposition's uproar continues in the Parliament... Efforts are on to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from speaking... Today in the Rajya Sabha also, the Indi Alliance MPs under the leadership of Congress created a ruckus... raised slogans... But when Modi did not stop...Modi's speech continued