Published on: November 02, 2021 22:34 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Mamata shows her might in Bengal, Big loss for BJP in Himachal

The results of by-elections were declared today in West Bengal, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's party TMC won all the four seats with a huge margin. Though BJP lost in Himachal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the loss was a result of inflation. Watch the analysis of the by-election results in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.