Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns, citing ‘moral reasons’, after HC orders CBI probe

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from the post after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges levelled against him. The Bombay High earlier today ordered a CBI probe into the graft charges against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.