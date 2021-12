Updated on: December 30, 2021 6:19 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Long queues outside Metro stations in Delhi, as 50 pc occupancy limit enforced

Mumbai and Delhi today reported more than 80% hike each, in daily Covid cases. While Mumbai recorded 2,510 new Covid-19 cases, 82 per cent higher than yesterday's 1,377 cases, Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 923 new Covid-19 cases, 86 per cent higher than yesterday. Watch Aaj Ki Baat to know that which part of country is highly affected.