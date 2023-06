Updated on: June 23, 2023 23:54 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Kharge-Kejriwal tension casts a shadow on Opposition meet as AAP ups ante over ordinance

On the invitation of Nitish Kumar, 30 leaders of 15 opposition parties met in Patna…it was decided that they would contest the 2024 elections together to defeat Narendra Modi…and would meet further to prepare its final road map Will remain.