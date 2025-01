Updated on: January 03, 2025 22:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Kejriwal's AAP– a disaster or blessing for Delhi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party and described Kejriwal's party as a big disaster for the people of Delhi. He said that the time has come to end AAP's disaster and the Delhi people have bid farewell to AAP's disaster. PM Modi also talked about Sheesh Mahal