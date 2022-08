Updated on: August 12, 2022 9:56 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Kashmiri students wave national flag in Pulwama, Poonch, ‘Tiranga’ rallies in Anantnag, Srinagar

While the Independence Day approaches soon, Kashmiri students waved national flag in Pulwama and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, Tiranga rallies were conducted in Anantnag, Srinagar. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.