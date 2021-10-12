Updated on: October 13, 2021 6:16 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: ISIS claims responsibility for killing of ‘chaat’ vendor from Bihar in Srinagar, releases video

4-member terror group that killed Hindu, Sikh civilians in Valley identified by security forces. Why farmer leaders didn’t allow Priyanka, Jayant Chaudhary from addressing Kisan Morcha meet in Lakhimpur Kheri. for more Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV