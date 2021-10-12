Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: ISIS claims responsibility for killing of ‘chaat’ vendor from Bihar in Srinagar, releases video

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: October 13, 2021 6:16 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: ISIS claims responsibility for killing of ‘chaat’ vendor from Bihar in Srinagar, releases video

4-member terror group that killed Hindu, Sikh civilians in Valley identified by security forces. Why farmer leaders didn’t allow Priyanka, Jayant Chaudhary from addressing Kisan Morcha meet in Lakhimpur Kheri. for more Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Bihar Srinagar Hindu India Tv

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News