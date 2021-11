Published on: November 01, 2021 22:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Huge crowds of Diwali shoppers in Delhi, Mumbai, Covid precautions go for a toss

In the festive season, amid Diwali shopping and socialising, Covid protocol compliance is hitting new lows in India, which can prove to be an open invitation to third wave of Coronavirus. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.