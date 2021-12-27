Updated on: December 28, 2021 6:17 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | How Piyush Jain, who had stashed Rs 194 cr. cash, was deceptively living a simple life ?

Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain has been sent into 14 days of judicial custody after a prolonged 5 day-raid at his residence led to the recovery of over Rs 194.45 crore of cash, 23 kg gold, and also 600 kg sandalwood. According to media reports, to avoid being in the limelight, the businessman used an old scooter back at his native place Kannauj. In Kanpur, he reportedly only had two old cars at his disposal.