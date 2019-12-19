The Patiala House court on Wednesday adjourned till January 7 the hearing on applications filed by Nirbhaya's parents and the Delhi government for issuing death warrant for all four death-row convicts, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the last review plea against the capital punishment. The court gave a week's time to know whether they are filing mercy petitions. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know how the Nirbhaya killers are taking advantage of loopholes in law over execution.