Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: How Nirbhaya killers are taking advantage of loopholes in law | December 18, 2019

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Aaj Ki Baat: How Nirbhaya killers are taking advantage of loopholes in law | December 18, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 0:13 IST ]

The Patiala House court on Wednesday adjourned till January 7 the hearing on applications filed by Nirbhaya's parents and the Delhi government for issuing death warrant for all four death-row convicts, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the last review plea against the capital punishment. The court gave a week's time to know whether they are filing mercy petitions. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know how the Nirbhaya killers are taking advantage of loopholes in law over execution.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoYashasvi Jaiswal tells his inspirational story