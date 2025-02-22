- News
- Aaj Ki Baat: How many culprits were arrested in the Maha Kumbh with cameras?
Those who made and sold the videos of mothers and sisters bathing in the Maha Kumbh have been arrested. The links of the accused earning money from such videos are connected to Romania and Atlanta. This is a big international racket that secretly makes videos of women and sells them on the dark net
