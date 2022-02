Updated on: February 28, 2022 23:23 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Heavy fighting on Day 5, Russia asks civilians to leave capital Kyiv

The Russia-Ukraine war continued on day 5. While the day also witnessed Russian and Ukrainian delegations holding talks in Belarus, since the attacks first began, Russia has now asked civilians to leave the capital city of Kyiv. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Saurav Sharma.